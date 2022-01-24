Satoshi Mizukami's Lucifer and Biscuit Hammer Manga Gets TV Anime This Summer

Manga creator Satoshi Mizukami revealed on Monday that his Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ( Hoshi no Samidare ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere this summer. Nobuaki Nakanishi ( Koihime Musō , Mahōjin Guru Guru , Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl ) is directing the anime.

Mizukami's comment on the announcement indicated that the anime will cover the entire manga "until the end."

Original author Mizukami is credited for series composition, alongside Yūichirō Momose ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , Infinite Dendrogram , So I'm a Spider, So What? ).

Mizukami drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

Mizukami launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2005, and ended it in 2010. JManga once carried the manga, and Seven Seas Entertainment later licensed and released the manga in print in North America. Crunchyroll also published the manga digitally. Crunchyroll describes manga's story:

Asamiya Yuuhi was an ordinary college student... until the day a lizard showed up and asked him to help save the world. The next thing he knows, he's been given a ring and special powers, plus an enemy stalking him. However, he's saved in the nick of time by the Girl Next Door, Samidare, who's planning... WHAT kinds of things?! This is an unconventional story that mixes ordinary life with the bizarre and supernatural!

Mizukami launched his Spirit Circle manga in Young King Ours in May 2012, and ended the series in March 2016. Shonengahosha shipped the sixth and final compiled volume in June 2016. Crunchyroll began simultaneous publication of the manga in 2014, and Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in print.

Mizukami's latest work is the Planet With project, which comprises both a manga and a television anime for which he was the head writer. The manga launched in Young King Ours in April 2018, and it entered its final arc in July 2021. The manga premiered on Crunchyroll in July 2018, and simultaneous publication with Japan began in the same month. Crunchyroll also streamed the anime, which premiered in July 2018.

