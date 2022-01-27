RPG Real Estate Anime Reveals Theme Songs, April Premiere

Cast members, Maneki Kecak perform theme songs

The official website for the television anime of Chiyo Kenmotsu 's RPG Real Estate ( RPG Fudōsan ) manga revealed on Friday the anime's theme songs and April premiere. Cast members Honoka Inoue , Hina Kino , Natsumi Kawaida , and Manaka Iwami are performing the opening theme song "Make Up Life!" as their characters. Idol group Maneki Kecak are performing the ending theme song "Awesome!"

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Honoka Inoue as Kotone Kazairo

as Kotone Kazairo Hina Kino as Fa

as Fa Natsumi Kawaida as Rufuria

as Rufuria Manaka Iwami as Rakira

Tomoaki Koshida ( Ikebukuro West Gate Park ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is in charge of series composition. Motohiro Taniguchi ( My Sweet Tyrant ) is designing the characters.

The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.

Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the third print volume in April 2021.