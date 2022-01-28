Cross Infinite World Licenses Expedition Cooking with the Enoch Royal Knights, 2 More Light Novels

Also: Onmyoji and Tengu Eyes: The Spirit Hunters of Tomoe, The Dragon's Soulmate is a Mushroom Princess!

Cross Infinite World announced from Tuesday-Thursday that it has licensed three new light novel series.

Title: Expedition Cooking with the Enoch Royal Knights

Creators: Mashimesa Emoto and Tera Akai

Release Date: July 29 (digital)

Summary: Despite being born as a Fore Elf—one of the “beautiful creatures that inhabit the forest”—young Mell Risurisu suffers from poverty, a total lack of skills, and no magic powers whatsoever at her disposal. Determined to save her beloved little sisters from a life of hardship, Mell decides to join Enoch—the royal order of knights. Upon being assigned as a field medic to the Second Expeditionary Squadron, which boasts only four members to its name, she's shocked to discover…

Bread as hard as stone and rubbery jerky made of mystery meat?!

This simply won't do! Medic Risurisu's knowledge as a child of the forest is her greatest weapon in the battle for delicious food on the go!



Title: Onmyoji and Tengu Eyes: The Spirit Hunters of Tomoe

Creators: Yoshiko Utamine and Yone Kazuki

Release Date: June 27 (digital)

Summary: Paranormal incidents heat up when two mysterious men cross paths in Tomoe, a small town in Hiroshima with a long history of supernatural encounters.

Misato Miyazawa is a strikingly beautiful young man with a troubled past. Born to a distinguished family of onmyoji—specialists in divination—Misato is no stranger to the occult. That's why he jumps at the chance to join the Abnormal Disaster Unit in Tomoe's Town Hall Crisis Management Division, a unit more commonly known as The Spirit Hunters.

Enter Ryouji Karino, a fiery, handsome man with peculiar green and silver eyes. Working as a freelance monk and raised by a man claiming to be a tengu, Ryouji is by no means an average citizen. When he finds Misato in a sticky situation, he ‘kindly’ steps in, and the mismatched pair end up living together.

What dark mysteries will unravel before them as they attempt to confront paranormal happenings under the constraints of government rules?



Title: The Dragon's Soulmate is a Mushroom Princess!

Creators: Hanami Nishine and poporucha

Release Date: May 16 (digital)

Summary: As a result of the divine spirits' protection, Agnes has an unusual and often embarrassing power: whenever she experiences strong emotions, she makes mushrooms sprout on people! One day, her royal fiancé, who claims to have dragon's blood, breaks off his engagement to Agnes claiming to have found his true soulmate. Her reputation tarnished, Agnes vows to return to commoner life, when she's unexpectedly summoned to a ball by her ex-fiancé's cousin, a prince who is far from horrified by her mushrooming him. “This is fate! I promise you, it's no spore-of-the-moment decision! My morels are not questionable! You and I would make the mushiest couple imaginable! Would you marry me?”

Agnes has a lot to deal with: her personal “flaws”, an endless onslaught of mushrooms, and the attentions of a prince with a serious fungal fetish. Can Agnes get through this and face up to her true self, or will it all prove just a little too mush?



Expedition Cooking with the Enoch Royal Knights and Onmyoji and Tengu Eyes: The Spirit Hunters of Tomoe will also get print releases at a later date.

Source: Press releases