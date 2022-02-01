RetroCrush Adds Ryoko's Case File, Saiunkoku, Hajime no Ippo Anime

Company to add 1990s cartoon series Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog this week

RetroCrush confirmed with ANN on Monday that it added the following anime to its service in January:

RetroCrush will add the 1990s cartoon series Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog this week.

The company also confirmed with ANN that it recently updated its app, and has also added a new HD English-subtitled version of the Devil Lady anime.

RetroCrush began streaming the Magnetic Rose anime short film from the 1995 Memories anime short film anthology collection for free on YouTube on January 22, but removed the stream soon afterward. The company told ANN it does not plan on making the short film or any other part of Memories available on YouTube .

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020.

Cinedigm announced earlier this month that it has reached an agreement to acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush , AsianCrush , and Midnight Pulp streaming services.

