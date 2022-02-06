Voice Actor Sho Hayami Diagnosed With COVID-19

Hayami cancels Sunday event, work assignments from Monday onward

The official Twitter account of voice actor Sho Hayami announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 63-year-old woke up with a sore throat and a slight fever this morning, so he took a PCR test that came back positive.

Hayami had to cancel his scheduled appearance at fellow voice actor Yusuke Shirai 's "Shirai Yusuke One-Man Show 2022 Shiraikingdom" event on Sunday. Hayami and his staff apologized for missing the event as well as his work assignments from Monday onward. Later on Sunday evening, he thanked his fans for their outpouring of well wishes. He added that his fever and coughing have subsided since he took medicine, and he has also been able to eat meals.

Hayami made his professional voice acting debut in 1980, and landed his first major role of Maximilian Jenius in The Super Dimension Fortress Macross , followed by his first leading role of Kei Katsuragi in The Super Dimension Century Orguss . He has since voiced roles in Bleach , Descendants of Darkness , Hellsing , Fairy Tail , and Dragon Ball Z . He and his wife, voice actress Rei Igarashi , share the same agency Rush Style, but the agency has not updated on her health.

Source: Sho Shirai's Twitter account via Game Yoridori Subcul[ture] Midori Park