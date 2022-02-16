Haru and Ao's Lunch Box Manga Listed as Ending in 6th Volume

Manga about roommates who make lunches for each other launched in 2018

Amazon is listing that Machita's Haru and Ao's Lunch Box ( Haru to Ao no Obentōbako ) manga will end in its sixth volume, which will ship on April 20.

NTT Solmare Corp's upcoming new MangaPlaza service has released the first chapter in English on YouTube . The service describes the story:

Haruha Kino works at a university library and is an otaku at heart whose life revolves around the things she loves. With no interest in food, fashion, or a social life, she spends all her money only on anime and manga. She often feels down because no one understands her lifestyle. One day, She meets a man named Ao who is a drag queen. The two hit it off over drinks and end up becoming roommates. As a house rule, they decide to make each other's lunches. Haru is a clumsy terrible cook, while Ao is tidy and handy around the house. Get ready to warm your hearts, as two unlikely friends make thoughtful lunches for each other while trying to brighten up each others day.

MangaPlaza will officially launch on March 1.

Machita launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2018. Coamix published the fifth volume in December 2020. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in October 2020.



Source: Amazon