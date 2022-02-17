Transformers: BotBots Animated Series Debuts on Netflix on March 25

Boulder Media Limited announced on Wednesday that the animated series based on Hasbro 's Transformers : BotBots toy line will debut on Netflix on March 25.

Netflix orderd the 20-episode series in early 2021 from Hasbro 's Entertainment One subsidiary. BotBots are a sub-brand of Hasbro 's Transformers robot toys that launched in 2018.

Kevin Burke and Chris Wyatt ( Transformers : Rescue Bots Academy) are serving as executive producers for the series. Hasbro describes the story:

BotBots are Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?

Nickelodeon is also producing a Transformers animated series that will premiere this fall. The series was previously announced to have 26 episodes, and is slated to air on Nickelodeon in the United States first before airing in other countries.

A new CG-animated Transformers theatrical film will open in 2024. Paramount Animation and and Hasbro 's eOne studio had announced in April 2020 that they were producing an animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise , with Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley as the film's director. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and the Wasp) wrote the script.

Transformers : Rise of the Beasts , the next film in Paramount Pictures ' live-action Transformers franchise , will open on June 9, 2023, and will be the first of a planned trilogy.

Source Boulder Media Limited's Twitter account via Transformer World 2005