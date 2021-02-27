Netflix Orders Transformers: BotBots Animated Series

Robots disguised as mall objects must unite to defeat security guard

Netflix has ordered a 20-episode animated series of the Transformers : BotBots toy line from Hasbro 's Entertainment One subsidiary. BotBots are a sub-brand of Hasbro 's Transformers robot toys that launched in 2018.

Kevin Burke and Chris Wyatt ( Transformers : Rescue Bots Academy) are serving as executive producers for the series. Hasbro describes the story:

BotBots are Transformers robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?

Nickelodeon and Hasbro 's Entertainment One announced on Thursday that they are producing a separate new animated Transformers action-comedy series. The series will have 26 episodes. and it will premiere on Nickelodeon in the United States first before airing in other countries.

The Transformers also has a CG series titled Transformers : War for Cybertron that serves as a tie-in to Hasbro 's multi-year toy line of the same name. The Siege subline launched in 2018, followed by last year's Earthrise and this year's Kingdom. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise , the series' second season, debuted on Netflix on December 30.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Rick Porter)