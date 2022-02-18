Comikey Licenses 1000 Yen Hero, Völundio ~Divergent Sword Saga~ Manga

Company to publish simulpubs weekly

U.S.-based digital publisher Comikey announced on Friday that it will publish Yakimo Handsome Saitо̄'s 1000 Yen Hero and Nanao Nanaki's Völundio ~Divergent Sword Saga~ manga for simulpublication. The company will publish translations of both series weekly.

Comikey describes 1000 Yen Hero :

1000 Yen Hero is a wacky action-packed series from rookie author Yakiimo Handsome Saitou that brings a unique twist to the classic monsters versus heroes battle story: the heroes' powers run at a rate of yen-per-second. This is the author's first official publication, and it packs a mean punch!

Saitо̄ launched 1000 Yen Hero on the Manga ONE service in August 2017 and ended it in October 2020. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped in December 2020.

Comikey describes Völundio ~Divergent Sword Saga~ :

Völundio ~Divergent Sword Saga~ is an action-packed prequel to the runaway hit series " Helck ", from author Nanao Nanaki. As a master of blending fantasy and comedy, her latest series once again fuses laughs, heartwarming moments, and rich world-building, to pull readers into a story they won't be able to put down until the final chapter.

Nanaki launched the Völundio ~Divergent Sword Saga~ manga on the Manga ONE service in August 2020. The third compiled book volume shipped on Thursday.

Nanaki began serializing the fantasy manga Helck on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in 2014, and ended it in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga in 12 volumes.

The Helck manga is getting an anime adaptation.

Source: Press release