Nokuto Koike Launches New Horror Manga in April

This year's fifth issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine revealed on February 14 that Nokuto Koike will launch a short manga series tentatively titled Haskap Sushi Massacre in the magazine's ninth issue on April 11. The magazine teases the manga as a "panic horror" story set in a village with nothing left in it but fear.

Koike most recently ended the Gajū (Hungry Beast) manga (pictured right) in February 2021. Koike launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days app in April 2019.

Koike drew a tribute manga for Dreamworks and Paramount's live-action Ghost in the Shell film in February 2017.

Koike collaborated as the artist with Ryukishi07 on the Hotaru-Bi no Tomoru Koro ni (When the Firefly Light Burns) manga. The manga is part of the Koro ni series and follows a protagonist coming to a depopulated village for a grandmother's funeral and getting involved in a survival game. The manga launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in March 2016 and ended in February 2018.

Koike also worked on the 6000: Rokusen horror manga, which launched in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in 2010 and ended in 2012. A live-action Hollywood adaptation of the film was once in the works. He has also worked on the Mitsu no Shima manga.