World's End Harem: Fantasia, Fantasia Gakuen Spinoff Manga Move to Jump+

This year's March issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that two spinoff series of LINK and Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem ( Shūmatsu no Harem ) manga - LINK and SAVAN 's World’s End Harem: Fantasia manga and Okada Andō Shūmatsu no Harem: Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) - will move to Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app.

LINK and SAVAN debuted the fantasy-setting spinoff World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga ran in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, and on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 4. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is also releasing that manga in English, and the sixth volume will ship on Tuesday.

Andō launched Shūmatsu no Harem: Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) in Ultra Jump in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on October 4.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

The manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The series resumed under a new title of Shūmatsu no Harem : After World in May 2021.

An anime adaptation premiered on January 7. The anime was previously slated to premiere on October 8, but it instead only aired the first episode as an "advance screening," with the rest of the show delayed due to a need to "closely examine" the anime's production. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.