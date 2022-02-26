Octopath Traveler Prequel Mobile Game's Trailer Reveals Summer Release in N. America, Europe

Game also opens registration for closed beta on Android

Square Enix began streaming a new English trailer on Thursday for the North American and European release of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent ( Octopath Traveler Tairiku no Hasha ), a smartphone RPG prequel to its Octopath Traveler game. The trailer reveals the game's summer release window, as well as the game's closed beta test available on Google Play .

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan after a delay. The game is free to play with optional in-game purchases for items.

The game is set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, but is set a few years before the start of the story. Like the original game, the new smartphone game has pixel art sprites combined with a 3D environment, and players can form parties of up to eight characters and control them through a menu-driven battle system. Players can converse with villagers and other characters when in the field. The game features three stories centered on those who have attained wealth, power, and fame.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

Square Enix also hinted in March 2019 about a new console game in the series.