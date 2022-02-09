Octopath Traveler Prequel Mobile Game Heads West

Beta test coming in spring

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that it will release Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent ( Octopath Traveler Tairiku no Hasha ), a smartphone RPG prequel to its Octopath Traveler game, in North America and Europe in 2022. The game will get a beta test this spring. The company will share more on the game's official Facebook page in mid-February.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan. The game is free to play with optional in-game purchases for items.

The game is set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, but is set a few years before the start of the story. Like the original game, the new smartphone game has pixel art sprites combined with a 3D environment, and players can form parties of up to eight characters and control them through a menu-driven battle system. Players can converse with villagers and other characters when in the field. The game features three stories centered on those who have attained wealth, power, and fame.

Square Enix announced in November 2019 that the game was delayed from 2019 to 2020.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

At the beginning of the game, players choose one of the characters to follow, but can meet the others along the way. Players can swap recruited characters into their party of four at taverns. All stories are accessible via one playthrough. Each of the main characters has a different path action that can be used in the field. For example, Olberic can challenge other characters to duels, while Ophilia can guide NPCs to where they need to go. Each character also has a unique talent that can be used in battle.

Square Enix also hinted in March 2019 about a new console game in the series.

Source: Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent game's Twitter account via Gematsu