Reborn to Master the Blade Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, January 2023 Premiere

The official website for the new anime of Hayaken 's Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ( Eiyū-Ō, Bu o Kiwameru Tame Tensei-Su: Soshite, Sekai Saikyō no Minarai Kishi ) light novel series will be a television anime that will premiere in January 2023. The site is also streaming a teaser promotional video, which reveals returning cast members Akari Kitō and Ai Kakuma .

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Saiyuki Gaiden , Wild Adapter , Jūza Engi Engetsu Sangokuden ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Edens Zero , Anime-Gataris ) is in charge of series scripts. Reiichirō Ōfuji ( Fairy Ranmaru bank animation director) is designing the characters, with Tomoko Miyakawa , Rion Matsuda , and Maki Fukui as sub-character designers. Ōfuji, Miyakawa, and Matsuda are also the chief animation directors, alongside Masayuki Nomoto . Kenta Higashiohji ( Super Shiro , Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ) is composing the music. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director, while Emi Takanashi is credited for sound effects.

The cast includes:

Akari Kitō as Inglis Eucus



Ai Kakuma as Rafinha Bilford





Both cast members are returning from the mini anime shorts from November 2020.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and it describes the series:

Hero-King Inglis's last wish is to live again as a warrior. Though when he awakens, he realizes he's been reborn as a girl to a noble family! Even when rejected from the knighthood, she sets out to be the most extraordinary squire there ever was.

Hayaken began serializing the original novel story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in March 2019, and Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint published the sixth print volume with illustrations by Nagu in December 2021. J-Novel Club published the third volume in English in December 2021.

Kuromura has been serializing the manga on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website, and Hobby Japan published the third volume in December 2021.

The light novel series already inspired two mini anime shorts in November 2020.