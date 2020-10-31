Eiyū-Ō, Bu o Kiwameru Tame Tensei-Su 'Transsexual Fantasy' Manga Gets Mini Anime

Moto Kuromura's Eiyū-Ō, Bu o Kiwameru Tame Tensei-Su ~Soshite, Sekai Saikyō no Minarai Kishi♀~ (The Hero King, Reincarnated to Master Martial Arts — Thus Becoming the World's Strongest Female Knight-in-Training) manga is inspiring a mini anime with two episodes debuting in November.

The manga is based on Hayaken's novel series of the same name. The "transsexual fantasy" centers around Inglis, an elderly man known as the "Hero King." Just before dying, he wishes "to live freely in the next life and master martial arts" — and is thus reincarnated as Chris, the daughter of a legendary knight family in a world in the distant future.

The first episode of the mini anime will debut on November 7, and the second episode will debut on November 14. The official Twitter account for the Comic Fire website (the manga's home) debuted a non-animated promotional video on Saturday. Both the upcoming mini anime and the promotional video feature Akari Kitō as Inglis and Ai Kakuma as the close childhood friend Rafinia (also known as "Rani").

Hayaken began serializing the original novel story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in March 2019, and Hobby Japan 's HJ Bunko imprint published the fourth print volume with illustrations by Nagu on October 30. Kuromura has been serializing the manga on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website, and Hobby Japan published the first print volume on August 27.

Source: Comic Natalie