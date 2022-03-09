Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress Anime Gets Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Sequel in July

Bushiroad announced during its "TCG Strategy Presentation" for Spring 2022 on Tuesday that the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime will have a sequel anime titled Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress that will premiere in July. As with the previous anime, the manga creator quartet CLAMP drafted the original designs for the main characters. The new anime features 16 fighters chosen from all over the country to compete against each other in the Deluxe tournament.

Above from left to right are the new anime's characters Yūyu Kondō, Raika Koshiba, Michiru Hazama, and Urara Haneyama:

The first season of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress premiered in Japan in April 2021, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub of the first season debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in July 2021.

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 13th episode on December 28 last year. The second season's English dub debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel on January 15.

Bushiroad announced during the " Bushiroad TCG Strategy Presentation 2021" livestream event on September 14 last year that the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series will get a third and fourth season.

Bushiroad and artist Akira Itō are credited for the original work, and Bushiroad founder and representative director Takaaki Kidani is credited as executive producer. Ken Mori directed the anime at Kinema Citrus . CLAMP is credited for the original character design, and Hiroyuki Saita ( Revue Starlight ) drew the character designs for animation.

