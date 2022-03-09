The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the television anime of Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri 's The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ( Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannō Desu ) light novel series revealed on Thursday that the anime will have a second season. Shōta Ihata is again directing the anime at diomedéa , and Wataru Watari is returning to supervise the series scripts.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and the publisher describes the story:

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

The first season premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub .

Tachibana launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in 2016. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in February 2017, with illustrations by Yasuyuki Syuri . Fujiazuki 's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017.