Funimation Announces The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent TV Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Monday that it will stream an English dub for the television anime of Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri 's The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ( Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannō Desu ) light novel series, starting on Tuesday.

The English dub cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub . Emi Lo is the assistant ADR Director . Zachary Davis is the lead ADR engineer. Emily Neves and Jessica Cavanagh are writing the English script. Dallas Audio Post is in charge of the mix.

The anime premiered on April 6. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Shōta Ihata ( Girlish Number , Domestic Girlfriend ) directed the anime at diomedéa . Masakazu Ishikawa ( Squid Girl , World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman ) designed the characters, and Wataru Watari ( Girlish Number series composition, My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novel author) oversaw the series scripts. Kenichi Kuroda ( Hatena Illusion ) composed the music. Yayoi Tateishi was the sound director at Bit Groove Production. Singer Aira Yūki was the music producer at Lantis . Yūki also performed the opening theme song "Blessing," and NOW ON AIR performed the ending theme song "Page for Tomorrow."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and the publisher describes the story:

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

Tachibana launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in 2016. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in February 2017, with illustrations by Yasuyuki Syuri . Fujiazuki 's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017.