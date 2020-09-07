The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent Novels Get Anime

licensed novels, manga about woman brought to fantasy world as saint, but ends up making potions

Kadokawa announced on Monday that Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri's The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent ( Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannō Desu ) light novel series is inspiring an anime. The announcement did not reveal the format of the anime.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and the publisher describes the story:

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

Tachibana launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in 2016. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in February 2017, with illustrations by Yasuyuki Syuri. Fujiazuki's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the first novel digitally on August 27, with a print version scheduled for November 24. It will also release the first volume of Fujiazuki's manga on December 8.

Source: The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent novels' Japanese website