Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List

The film has already done big numbers in Japan and now it's playing in theaters in the U.S. Join Lynzee, Jacki, and James as we discuss the prequel film, how it ties into the hit anime series, and our favorite moments!

― The ANN Aftershow - Why You Should Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The film has already done big numbers in Japan and now it's playing in theaters in the U.S. Join Lynzee, Jacki, and James a...