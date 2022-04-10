News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga takes all 20 spots on monthly list
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.
Manga took all 20 spots in this month's list:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 30
- #2 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #3 — Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #5 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #6 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #7 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 0
- #8 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14
- #10 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #11 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 1
- #12 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
- #13 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 12
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #15 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3
- #16 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 9
- #17 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #18 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #19 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 1
- #20 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 10
NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)