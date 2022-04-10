News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan March List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga takes all 20 spots on monthly list

Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for March.

Manga took all 20 spots in this month's list:

NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

