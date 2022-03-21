Black Lagoon Manga Gets Spinoff About Eda's CIA Rookie Years

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine revealed on Saturday that Rei Hiroe 's Black Lagoon manga will have a second spinoff manga by Hajime Yamamura titled Black Lagoon Eda -initial stage- that will launch in the magazine's next issue on April 19. The manga centers on Eda, the original manga's undercover CIA agent based in Roanapur's church, during her early days as a rookie in the CIA.

Yamamura's Kamisama Dolls manga, which ended in 2013, inspired a 13-episode anime series that aired from July to September 2011. Crunchyroll streamed Kamisama Dolls in various countries as it aired in Japan.

Black Lagoon 's first spinoff manga is titled Black Lagoon : Sōji-ya Sawyer - Kaitai! Gore Gore Musume (Black Lagoon: Sawyer the Cleaner - Dismemberment! Gore Gore Girl). Tatsuhiro Ida draws the manga, and it launched in Monthly Sunday GX in September 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 18.

Hiroe launched the Black Lagoon manga in Monthly Sunday GX in 2002. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th volume in August 2021. Viz Media publishes the manga in North America, and it released the 11th volume in January 2020.

The manga had resumed in May 2017 following a hiatus that began in early 2014, but then went on hiatus again in August 2018. The manga resumed in September 2019.

Madhouse adapted the manga into two television anime series in 2006, and the Black Lagoon: Roberta's Blood Trail OVA in 2010. Geneon released both series on DVD in North America in 2007-2008, and Funimation re-released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2012, and again in 2015.

Hiroe was also the original creator for the Re:CREATORS television anime series. He also provided the original character designs, and wrote and oversaw the scripts for the series. The 22-episode anime premiered in April 2017. Hiroe launched the new 341 Sentōdan ( 341 RMR Battlegroup ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in June 2019.