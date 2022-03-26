Haruna Mikawa, Kana Hanazawa Join Cast of 'When Will Ayumu Make His Move?' Anime

Romantic comedy manga centering on shogi premieres in July

The staff for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's When Will Ayumu Make His Move? ( Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru ) manga revealed two more cast members at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Saturday. The new cast includes Haruna Mikawa as Rin Kagawa and Kana Hanazawa as Maki.

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere in July on TBS and other stations.

Mirai Minato ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , BOFURI ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. Deko Akao ( Pokémon - Journeys , Noragami ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , BOFURI ) is designing the characters.

Yamamoto ( Teasing Master Takagi-san ) launched the series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The new will they-won't they romance from the creator of Teasing Master Takagi-san is here! Ayumu is in love with his senpai Yaotome, but he's sworn not to confess his feelings until he can beat her at the board game shogi… The problem is, his love is obvious to Yaotome, and she can't stop trying to trick him into breaking his vow! Fall in love again, fans of Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro , Komi Can't Communicate , and Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie !

The manga commemorates Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's 60th anniversary.

Source: Comic Natalie