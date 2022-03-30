Anime Nova Project Gets TV Special for Training Animators

Program airs on March 31

The Anime Nova Project, a program designed to train animators, will have a television special titled "Anime Nova Project U-20 Anime Grand Prix" on TV Tokyo on March 31 at 12:30 a.m. (effectively, April 1).

The special's judges are Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ), Eiji Abiko ( Osomatsu-san , One Piece Film Strong World ), and Taku Kishimoto ( Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ). They will judge works by up-and-coming animators under 20-years-old who have received backing from production companies.

The new animators participating in the program include Shuhei Ogane and Teruyoto Hara in the Director category, Kо̄tarо̄ Shibata and Yura Fujimoto in the Character Designer category, and Eisuke Amano and Kurumi Kawai in the screenplay category.

Voice actors Akio Ohtsuka and Noriko Hidaka will narrate the program.

Source: Anime! Anime!