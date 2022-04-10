Revue Starlight The LIVE Aoarashi Blue Glitter, Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion Manga Both End

Revue Starlight The LIVE Aoarashi Blue Glitter manga adaptation of stage play launched in April 2021

The May issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine published the final chapter of the Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE Aoarashi Blue Glitter manga and the Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion Dead Stock! manga on Friday.

Tsubaki Ayasugi launched the manga adaptation of the Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE Aoarashi Blue Glitter stage play in the Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight franchise in Monthly Bushiroad in April 2021. The manga's first volume shipped on February 8.

Ayasugi previously drew Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight Show Must Go On , an adaptation of the first stage play, in Monthly Bushiroad starting in 2018. The manga has two volumes. Ayasugi also drew Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE #2 Transition , an adaptation of the second play, in the same magazine starting in 2019. The manga also has two volumes.

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The first musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub. The franchise also inspired a new mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019. The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened in August 2020, and the Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight movie opened in June 2021.



Tsuchii ( Girls und Panzer: Little Army , Girls und Panzer: Little Army II ) launched the Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion Dead Stock! manga in November 2020. The manga's first and second volumes will both ship on June 27.

The manga is a spinoff of Frontwing 's Grisaia: Chronos Rebellion smartphone game that follows the everyday lives of the D-class characters in the game.

Frontwing released the game in Japan in November 2020, but the game ended service in August 2021. The "beautiful girl national defense RPG" was free to play with optional in-app purchases.

