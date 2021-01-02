Tsubaki Ayasugi Draws New Revue Starlight Manga Based on Recent Stage Play

The official Twitter account for the Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight franchise revealed on December 27 that Tsubaki Ayasugi will draw a manga adaptation of the franchise's Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE Aoarashi Blue Glitter stage play. The manga will debut in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine in the issue that will ship on April 8.

The play was scheduled to run in Tokyo from December 18-27, but the runs on December 18-20 were canceled after someone involved in the show tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The third main play in the franchise, Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE #3 Growth , was scheduled for summer 2020 but will instead open in summer 2021.

Ayasugi previously drew Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight Show Must Go On , an adaptation of the first stage play, in Monthly Bushiroad starting in 2018. The manga has two volumes. Ayasugi also drew Butai Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE #2 Transition , an adaptation of the second play, in the same magazine starting in 2019. The manga also has two volumes.

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub. The franchise also inspired a new mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019.

The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened on August 7. The film was first slated to open on May 29, but was postponed due to COVID-19. The franchise's upcoming brand-new anime film will debut on May 21, 2021.

Sora Goto and Kanata Nakamura launched Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Overture , the first manga for the franchise, in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in January 2018, and ended it in October 2018. The franchise also includes the Yonkoma Starlight manga.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019.