Double Live-Action Show Reveals 10 Cast Members

Kazue Tsumeta, Tsukumo Todoroki, Aki Imagire, Hanae Funato, more join cast

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of Ayako Noda 's Double manga revealed 10 cast members on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast includes (from left to right starting with third image on top row):

Nanami Sakuraba as Kazue Tsumeta

as Kazue Tsumeta Horii Arata as Tsukumo Todoroki

Haruka Kudō as Aki Imagire

as Aki Imagire Misuzu Kanno as Hanae Funato

Kanji Tsuda as Sо̄ichi Kurozu

as Sо̄ichi Kurozu Shunya Itabashi as Akio Mizuno

Tomoya Maeno as Tatsuhiko Kawakami

as Tatsuhiko Kawakami Ron Mizuma as Shinya Nagata

Jun Hashimoto as Director

as Director Shinobu Nakayama as Minami Kamino

The series will premiere on WOWOW Prime, WOWOW 4K, and WOWOW on Demand services on June 4. Yudai Chiba (left in image below) and Kento Nagayama (right) star as Takara and Yuujin, respectively.

Kazuhiro Nakagawa ( Shin Godzilla assistant director) is directing the series, with scripts by Eriko Yoshida ( Tiger & Bunny: The Comic ).

Tokyopop licensed the manga, and it released the first volume on January 25. The company describes the manga:

Yuujin Kamoshima and Takara Takarada are fellow actors in the same theater troupe who live next door to one another, with similar day to day lives. Though they aren't exactly close friends, when Yuujin is cast as Takara's double, he sees first hand his extraordinary acting skills and is blown away. From that moment on, he's determined to help him succeed and support him in his dream of becoming a world renowned actor, even if Yuujin has to be in his shadow. But as the acting world begins to take notice, that's easier said than done...

The manga debuted on Hero's Inc. 's Flat Hero's website in January 2019. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2021.

The manga won the Excellence Award at the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival in 2020.

The publisher futekiya has licensed three of Noda's boys' love manga under the pen name Niboshiko Arai: Inga no Sakana, Gatapishi , and Adana wo Kure.

Source: Comic Natalie