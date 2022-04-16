Angela Vocalist Cancels Appearance Due to Suspected Case of COVID-19, 2 hololive VTubers Test Positive for COVID-19

Houshou Marine, Ookami Mio tested positive for COVID-19 in last week

The official website for the musical duo angela announced on Friday that vocalist Atsuko canceled a guest performance on Sayaka Sasaki 's "SAYAKAVER. LIVE triangle" concert on Sunday due to Atsuko having a "suspected" case of COVID-19. The website did not confirm if Atsuko had taken a COVID-19 test.

The angela duo includes keyboardist and guitarist Katsu and vocalist Atsuko. The group debuted in 1999 with the single "memories," which was used as the opening theme song for the Shin Hakkenden anime. The duo became more well known after the 2003 single "Asu e no brilliant road," which was used as the opening theme song for Stellvia , for which angela also performed three ending themes. The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Corpse Princess , Asura Cryin' , Fafner EXODUS , K: Return of Kings , Ajin , Blame! , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and Aho Girl , among many others.

Relatedly, Hololive Production announced recently that two of its VTubers have tested positive for COVID-19. The company stated on April 11 that its VTuber Houshou Marine tested positive on the same day, and that all of the company staff and talents she was in close contact with tested negative. Houshou Marine stated on Twitter on Friday that while she still has a cough and it is difficult to talk, that her body is healthy again.

Hololive Production also announced on Friday that its VTuber Ookami Mio tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Hololive stated currently she is recovering per the guidance of health care personnel, and none of its other talents were considered close contacts. Ookami Mio stated on Saturday that her fever has now subsided and is at a normal temperature.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover Corporation launched hololive Indonesia — a spinoff group aimed towards the Indonesian audience — in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. According to Hololive Production's English website, it has around 50 million fans across all its channels.