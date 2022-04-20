Crunchyroll Debuts Heroines Run the Show Anime's English Dub on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that its English dub for Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task ( Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto ) — the television anime of the Vocaloid creator unit HoneyWorks ' song "Heroine Tarumono!" — will debut with the first episode on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. EDT. The dub 's cast, under ADR Director Cris George ; assistant ADR directors Dallas Reid , Megan Shipman , and Jill Harris ; lead ADR engineer Helena Walstrom ; ADR script writer Ben Phillips ; ADR script supervisor Bonny Clinkenbeard ; ADR prep John Van Doren ; and ADR mix engineer William Dewell , includes:

The anime premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story of the anime follows Hiyori Suzumi, a high school girl who becomes a manager-in-training for the high school idol unit LIP×LIP. Hiyori left her hometown to pursue her passion, track and field, by enrolling in Tokyo's Sakuragaoka High School. Looking for a part-time job in Tokyo, she ended up working as an apprentice manager for her classmates (and LIP×LIP members) Yūjirō Someya and Aizō Shibasaki. The story revolves around the coming-of-age of Hiyori (as she juggles school, extracurricular life, and managing) and LIP×LIP (as they shine on stage).

Noriko Hashimoto is directing the anime at Lay-duce , and Yoshimi Narita ( I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kaori Ishii ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.

Ryōsuke Obokata is directing the art, and Tomoko Yamazaki is the color key artist. Yomogiko Murano is the compositing director of photography, and Gō Sadamatsu is editing. Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound. Moe Hyūga ( LIP×LIP FILM×LIVE: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata , O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) composes the music. Noritomo Yonai is the animation producer, and Shunsuke Saito is planning and producing the project.

The in-story group LIP×LIP performs the opening theme song "Julietta." Cast members Inori Minase , Ayane Sakura , and Saori Hayami perform the ending theme song "Tokyo Sunny Party" as their respective characters.

HoneyWorks also inspired the anime projects I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. , and LIP×LIP FILM×LIVE: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata .

A manga adaptation launched in January and is serializing a new chapter on the first day and third Sunday of each month on various digital platforms.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)