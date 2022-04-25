Hiroki Tomisawa, Kentarō Hidano Launch Sugoi Smaho Manga in Shonen Jump on May 9

New manga centers on protagonist who obtains amazing smartphone

This year's combined 21st and 22nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that author Hiroki Tomisawa ( Senka no Kanojo, Who I Am: Kore ga Jibun da! to iu Kagayaki ) and artist Kentarō Hidano ( ZIGA ) will launch a new manga titled Sugoi Smaho (Amazing Smartphone) in the magazine's 23rd issue on May 9.

The suspense manga's first chapter will have 54 pages including a color page. The manga will also be featured on the cover of the 23rd issue. Shueisha teased the manga centers on a person named Kyū who has obtained an amazing smartphone.

Hidano and Rokurō Sano's ZIGA manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and ended in June 2018. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English as part of its Jump Start initiative.