INKR App Adds Muv-Luv, Muv-Luv Alternative Manga

INKR announced on Friday that it is adding all chpaters of aNCHOR 's Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative manga to its service on Friday. The service will have 16 volumes available for free for INKR Extra users, and other users will be able to access the first five chapters for free. Customers can purchase additional chapters and volumes.

Azusa Maxima (Azusa Makishima) and âge's Muv-Luv Alternative manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2007 and ended in April 2017. The 17th and final compiled book volume shipped in June 2017. The manga adapts adult game brand âge's visual novel of the same name. aNCHOR began releasing the manga in English in August 2020. The first Muv-Luv manga debuted in 2003.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

INKR launched in April 2020 after pirated manga aggregator app Manga Rock shut down its service. When it launched, INKR announced partnerships with Tokyopop , FanFan, Comic Loft, and Tan Comics to publish manga, webtoons, and manhua digitally.

