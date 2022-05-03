ShuCream Releases Akabeko's Nectar, 2 More Manga in English

Manga production company ShuCream BL released the following manga in English on online reading services on Sunday:

Title: Nectar ( Mitsuka )

Author: Akabeko

Release Platforms: BookWalker , MangaClub, MangaPlaza

Summary: Be nice to the one you love!” “You're straight. I can't win against women.”

Leo is a host, but he can't forget Takahiro – a male prostitute who initiated him to anal sex – and now he can't have sex with women anymore because of him. He begs Takahiro to sleep with him again, and they start living together as an extension of being friends with benefits – every day is a two-people orgy!

Just when Leo starts thinking he may be falling in love, one of his best customers asks him to sleep with her. Takahiro catches him in the act and loses his cool, angrily screwing him right in front of his customer…?!



Title: The Man Who Shattered My World ( Ore no Sekai wo Hakaisuru Otoko )

Release Platforms: BookWalker , MangaClub, MangaPlaza

Author: Osamu Moriya

Summary: Tachibana is a top, and loves cute and slender men. But, just when he thought he wanted to try something different, he meets Kuzumi. Tachibana believes him when he says he's a bottom, and they go to a hotel room together. When he finally realizes there's something strange going on, Kuzumi tells him with a devilish smile: “I like to turn guys like you into bitches on heat…”.

The merciless pleasure received from a suddenly changed man… it doesn't take long for Tachibana to let go of his reason.

Top x top BL love story swaying between pride and desire!



Title: Wails of the Bound ;β2 ( Kurui Naku no wa Boku no Ban ;β )

Release Platform: MangaPlaza

Author: Keri Kusabi

Summary: A Beta who keeps away from love & a love-suppressing Omega – the long-awaited sequel to the brilliant Omegaverse story by genius mangaka Keri Kusabi !

The higher-ups of the company force Sasabe to sleep with clients and associates in Karasuma's place, and the situation starts breaking his body and mind. Suppressants start having even less effect, making him increasingly desperate; he feels he's betraying Utou, who said he believed in him.

Sasabe has feelings for Utou, but he's anguished and wants to escape from the suffering of being an Omega. While tormenting himself, he meets again Shiratori – his benefactor – by chance…

In the meantime, Utou is filled with regret because he wasn't able to protect Karasuma, and his thought “Betas can't help Omegas” prevents him from interfering with Utou. If only he knew that his kindness was just making things worse…



ShuCream released the following manga on BookWalker and MangaClub on Sunday:

Ichika Yuno's Lullaby of the Dawn ( Yoake no Uta )

( ) Emu Soutome's A Kiss that Stains the Innocence ( Innocent wo Kegasu Kiss )

( ) Yahilo Caji's I Won't Say I Love You ( Omae ni Dake wa Sukitte Iwanai )

It released the titles on MangaPlaza on April 1.

ShuCream BL is also releasing the manga in Korean and Traditional Chinese. The company is preparing the manga for release in other languages, including French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

ShuCream BL will hold online events targeting English speakers. The first online live drawing and talk event took place on April 11 and featured Keri Kusabi .