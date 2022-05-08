My Hero Academia Gets Original 2-Episode Anime This Summer

1st episode to focus on baseball game between heroes

This year's 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the My Hero Academia anime will get a new two-episode special that will first screen in theaters in Japan in mid-June before streaming online this summer.

One of the episodes will have an original story centering on baseball-loving pro heroes who form Hero League Baseball (HLB). This season the Gang Orca-led Orcas and the Shishido-led Lionels are vying for the top. Both teams are determined to win, and so they call upon the students at U.A. for support. All players are allowed to use their Quirks in the upcoming game.

Shueisha will reveal the details of the second episode at a later date.

The anime's sixth season will premiere this fall.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes.

