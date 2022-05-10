Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Ends Theatrical Run in Japan on May 29

Film has sold 9.7 million tickets for 13.6 billion yen after 137 days in Japanese theaters

The official website for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film announced on Tuesday that the film will end its long theatrical run in Japan on May 29. As of Monday, the film has sold 9,712,142 tickets and earned 13,613,215,790 yen (about US$104.5 million) after 137 days in theaters in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 remains the 15th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time. The film is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .

The film opened in the United States on March 18 and earned a cumulative total of US$29,693,448 in the United States as of April 3. The film is currently the seventh highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, unadjusted for inflation.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.