News
Vampire in the Garden Anime Posts More Cast, Clip Before Monday's Premiere
posted on by Egan Loo
Netflix posted more cast members and an English-subtitled clip for Wit Studio's original anime Vampire in the Garden on Wednesday.
The newly announced cast members are:
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Allegro
- Rica Fukami as Nobara
- Hiroki Touchi as Kubo
Netflix's synopsis reads:
The fateful meeting of a human and the vampire queen may change the world. From WIT STUDIO and a team of talented creators comes Vampire in the Garden
One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace. The protagonist, Momo, lives a repressed life but still wishes to coexist with the enemy, the vampires. Fine, the vampire queen, once loved humans and disappeared from the battlefield. As war rages through the humans' town, the two have a fateful encounter.
Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise.
Megumi Han stars in the anime as Momo, while Yu Kobayashi stars as Fine.
Ryōtarō Makihara (Hal, The Empire of Corpses) is directing the anime with Hiroyuki Tanaka (Claymore, Hellsing Ultimate) serving as assistant director. Tetsuya Nishio (Boruto -Naruto the Movie-, The Sky Crawlers) is designing the characters and serves as chief animation director. Shunichiro Yoshihara (Attack on Titan, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) is the art director. Satoshi Takabatake and Kazushi Fujii are credited for art setting. Yoshihiro Ike (Tiger & Bunny) is composing the music.
The anime will premiere on Netflix worldwide on Monday.
Sources: Netflix's anime YouTube channel and Twitter account, Mantan Web