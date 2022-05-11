Vampire in the Garden Anime Posts More Cast, Clip Before Monday's Premiere

Netflix posted more cast members and an English-subtitled clip for Wit Studio 's original anime Vampire in the Garden on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Netflix 's synopsis reads:

WIT STUDIO

Vampire in the Garden

One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace. The protagonist, Momo, lives a repressed life but still wishes to coexist with the enemy, the vampires. Fine, the vampire queen, once loved humans and disappeared from the battlefield. As war rages through the humans' town, the two have a fateful encounter.

Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise.