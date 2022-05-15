Laid-Back Camp Film Reveals New Visual, Bonus Manga Volume 13.5 for Theatergoers

The official website for the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga revealed a main visual on Sunday for the upcoming Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film.

The site also revealed that theatergoers will receive a bonus "volume 13.5" for the manga. The book will feature a new 24-page manga by Afro titled "Rin to Nadeshiko no Inagako Haru Camp" (Rin and Nadeshiko's Spring Camp at Inaga Lake), Afro 's original character designs for the film, a "memorial album" for the anime series, and a cover that Afro illustrated. The book will be available in a limited quantity.

Shochiku is distributing the film, which will open on July 1. The anime film will feature the familiar characters from the franchise now grown up, and reuniting to construct a campsite.

The television anime's five main cast members are reprising their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returning from the television anime. Singer Asaka performs the film's opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up," and Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."

The anime franchise adapts Afro 's "slow outdoor manga" that follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and ended in April 2021. The cast and staff announced the movie at an October 2018 event.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.



Sources: Laid-Back Camp anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie