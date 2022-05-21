Norman Reedus About Death Stranding: 'We Just Started the 2nd One'

Game's star states "we just started part 2," but Kojima Productions has yet to officially announce sequel

In an interview posted on Tuesday on the Leo Edit men's lifestyle website, actor Norman Reedus stated regarding the Death Stranding game, "We just started the second one." He added later in the interview, "And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that."

Reedus also talked about how he met Hideo Kojima and his motion capture experience on the game.

Hideo Kojima 's Kojima Productions company has not officially revealed a sequel to Death Stranding . The company announced on Twitter on Friday that it is hiring at its Tokyo studio.

The original game shipped for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched on September 24. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30.



Sources: Leo Edit, IGN (Jordan Sirani)