Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time Manga Ends '1st Part'

This year's 26th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine published the final chapter of the first part of Takahiro Arai 's Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ( Meitantei Conan: Zero no Tea Time ) spinoff manga on Wednesday. The manga's sixth volume will ship on June 17. The magazine noted that Arai is preparing for a new serialization.

Arai launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in May 2018. The manga began serializing chapters only when the main Detective Conan manga took hiatuses (Aoyama has frequently put the manga on hiatus for research since July 2018). The spinoff manga centers on the daily life of the "threefaced" operative, known as Rei Furuya to the National Police Agency, Tōru Amuro as a private detective and Café Poirot waiter, and Bourbon as a member of the Black Organization.

The manga inspired a six-episode anime adaptation that premiered on April 5, and ended with its sixth episode on May 10. Netflix will release the anime worldwide outside of Japan in July.

Source: Weekly Shonen Sunday issue 26

