Shenmue's Yu Suzuki Reveals New Air Twister Arcade Shooter Game

Game debuts on Apple Arcade on June 24

Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki and YS-Net revealed on Tuesday that they are releasing a new game titled Air Twister for iOS devices on Apple Arcade on June 24.

YS-Net describes the game:

Soar through the sky battling against invaders in this all-new fantasy endless shooter from legendary game creator, Yu Suzuki . Players will assume the role of Princess Arch fighting back against bizarre invaders to save their planet from destruction. They'll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player's hands.

SEGA released the first Shenmue game on its Dreamcast console in Japan in 1999, and in North America in 2000. The company released Shenmue II on the Dreamcast in Japan in 2000, and in North America in 2001. Shenmue II also received an Xbox version in 2002. The series was originally planned as a trilogy. Sega released the Shenmue I & II game collection in North America and Europe for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2018.

Shenmue III was originally slated for release in December 2017, but was pushed back to the second half of 2018 and then to 2019. The game was then slated for release in August 2019, but was delayed again before finally debuting in November 2019. The game released in November 2019 for PS4 and PC via Epic Games Store. The game debuted on Steam in November 2020.

Sources: Mac App Store, IGN (Rebekah Valentine), Gamespot (Kyle Hilliard)