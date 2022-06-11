Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Season 2 Posts Full Promo Video, Theme Song Artists

The staff for the anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga posted the full promotional video and theme song artists for the second season's on Saturday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Himitsu Koi-Gokoro" (Secret Love Heart) by CHICO with Honeyworks .

MIMiNARI performs the ending theme song "Ienai feat. asmi" (Unspeakable).

The season will premiere in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates on July 1 at 25:25 (effectively, July 2 at 1:25 a.m.). Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The show will feature a returning main cast. Kazuomi Koga ( Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is again directing the anime at TMS Entertainment (in collaboration with Studio Comet ), and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is returning to supervise the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama is designing the characters, and HYADAIN is composing the music. The returning staff also includes sound director Hajime Takakuwa , art director Minoru Akiba , color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro , compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai , and editor Yumiko Nakaba .

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.