Former Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts Producer Shinji Hashimoto Joins ForwardWorks

Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series producer Shinji Hashimoto announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has begun working at Sony Music Entertainment as a senior advisor and as a board member at its subsidiary ForwardWorks ( Disgaea RPG, Between the Sky and Sea , Nyorokko ).

Hashimoto retired from Square Enix on May 31. The 64-year-old man noted that he has reached the retirement age in Japan.

Hashimoto was previously the brand manager for Square Enix 's flagship Final Fantasy franchise , before Yoshinori Kitase took over the position last year. He also produced the Kingdom Hearts franchise , pitching it to a Disney executive during a chance meeting in an elevator. He is also credited as producer for a number of films based on Square Enix properties, including Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children , Last Order Final Fantasy VII , and Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV .