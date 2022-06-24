Tsurune Anime Film's Trailer Previews Luck Life's Theme Song

Film will open in Japan on August 19

Kyoto Animation began streaming a new trailer for Gekijōban Tsurune: Hajimari no Issha (Tsurune The Movie: The Beginning Arrow), the upcoming film for its Tsurune ( Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-bu ) anime franchise , on Friday. The trailer features the film's theme song by Luck Life titled "Hand."

The film will open in Japan on August 19.

Takuya Yamamura is returning to direct the film at Kyoto Animation . Yamamura is also writing the script, with supervision by the television anime's scriptwriter Michiko Yokote . Miku Kadowaki is returning as character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (new Fruits Basket anime, Your Lie in April ) is replacing Harumi Fuuki as the composer.

It will feature returning cast members Yūto Uemura as Minato Narumiya and Shintarō Asanuma as Masaki Takigawa.

The other staff members include:

The television anime premiered in Japan on the NHK -General channel in October 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed the series on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE (with an English dub ) as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video in January 2020. The release included an original video anime, an unaired 14th episode.

The anime is based on Kotoko Ayano 's novel of the same name.