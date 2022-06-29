News
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Game's Trailers Reveal Composers, Playable Bowser
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ubisoft streamed a showcase video for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a new game in the Mario + Rabbids crossover franchise. The stream revealed that Grant Kirkhope (Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Banjo-Kazooie), Gareth Coker (Ori and the Blind Forest), and Yoko Shimomura (Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy XV) will compose the game's music. During the stream, the company unveiled game introduction and team trailers. The videos reveal Bowser as a playable character:
The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 20.
Ubisoft describes the game:
Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos. Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it's determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas & Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets.
Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game launched for Switch in August 2017. The game's Donkey Kong Adventure expansion released in June 2018.
Source: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase video