Live-Action 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' TV Drama Debuts in October

The live-action adaptation of If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ( Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu ) manga will be a television drama that will debut on ABC TV and TV Asahi in October. Sayuri Matsumura (pictured below) will play the main character Eripiyo.

Kentaro Otani (live-action Black Butler , NANA ), Hitomi Kitagawa, and Akihiko Takaishi are directing the series. Kumiko Motoyama is writing the screenplay. Moe Hyūga ( If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime) is composing the music.

The manga's comedy story centers on a woman called "Eripiyo," who is an extreme idol fan. She is wildly enthusiastic about Maina, the shy and lowest-ranking member of the minor underground idol group Cham Jam that performs in Okayama prefecture. She gets so wrapped up in her love for Maina during a particular performance, that she has a major nosebleed. Eri will continue to give her complete devotion to Maina until the day she can perform at Budōkan (a major performing venue in Tokyo).

Hirao launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū in 2015. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2016. The manga has reached over 1 million cumulative copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2020. Funimation streamed the anime under the title If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Source: Comic Natalie