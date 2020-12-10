'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Manga Gets Live-Action Adaptation

The seventh volume of Auri Hirao 's Oshi ga Budōkan Ittekuretara Shinu ( If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ) manga announced on Friday that the manga has a live-action adaptation in the works. The announcement did not reveal the adaptation's medium or format.

The manga's comedy story centers on a woman called "Eripiyo," who is an extreme idol fan. She is wildly enthusiastic about Maina, the shy and lowest-ranking member of the minor underground idol group Cham Jam that performs in Okayama Prefecture . She gets so wrapped up in her love for Maina during a particular performance, that she has a major nosebleed. Eri will continue to give her complete devotion to Maina until the day she can perform at Budōkan (a major performing venue in Tokyo).

Hirao launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū in 2015. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2016.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on January 9 earlier this year. Funimation streamed the anime under the title If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

