86 -Fragmental Neoteny- Prequel Manga Ends in 3rd Volume

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine announced on Friday that Takuya Shinjо̄'s 86 -Fragmental Neoteny- prequel manga for Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series will end with its third compiled book volume.

Shinjо̄ launched the manga in Comic Alive in April 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 22.

Yen Press is publishing the 86 light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has beenattacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republicthere is the 'non-existent 86th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The light novel series has a manga adaptation by Motoki Yoshihara in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English. The light novel series is also inspiring a Gakuen 86 (Academy 86 ) manga by Suzume Somemiya in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2021. The anime aired for two cours (quarters of the year). The two cours were split, and the second cours premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it airs in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .