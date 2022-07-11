News
Saizō Harawata, Zunta Launch New Tensei Colosseum Manga in August
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The August issue of Kadokawa's Dragon Age magazine revealed last Friday that Saizō Harawata will launch a new manga titled Tensei Colosseum ~Saijaku Skill de Saikyō no Onna-tachi o Kōryaku Shite Dorei Harem o Tsukurimasu~ (Reincarnation Colosseum ~Creating a Slave Harem Using the Weakest Skill to Subjugate the Strongest Women) in the magazine's next issue on August 9. Zunta is drawing the manga. The magazine describes the manga's story as centering on erotic mental battles.
Harawata and Lon Watanuki's Kingdom of Z (Kingdom of the Z) manga ended in February. Harawata and Watanuki launched the manga on Kodansha's Comic Days website and app in November 2018. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the fifth volume on April 19.
Harawata and Miyakokasiwa's Deatte 5-byō de Battle (Battle in 5 seconds after meeting.) manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with the title Battle Game in 5 Seconds. Harawata posted the original manga online before artist Miyakokasiwa launched a "remake" of the manga with new art on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday web comic service in 2015. The manga is also on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 19th volume on March 18.
Keiso and Zunta's The Exo-Drive Reincarnation Games: All-Japan Isekai Battle Tournament! (Chō Sekai Tensei Exo-Drive - Gekitō! Isekai Zen Nihon Taikai-hen) manga ended in September 2021. The manga is based on Keiso's original story. Zunta launched the manga on Mag Garden's Mag Comi website in March 2020. Mag Garden published the manga's third volume digitally in December 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and released the second volume on March 29.
Source: Dragon Age's website