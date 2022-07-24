God's Game We Play Anime Reveals Main Staff

The "Natsu no Gakuensai 2022" event for Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J light novel imprint announced the main staff for the anime adaptation of Kei Sazane 's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ( God's Game We Play or literally, God is Hungry for Games) light novel series on Sunday.

Tatsuya Shiraishi (episode unit director for Overlord II , Overlord III ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS ( Call of the Night , Hanebado! ). NTL is in charge of the series scripts.

Yen Press licensed the novels, and will release the first volume on November 22. The company describes the novels:

When the gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal. Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!

Kadokawa published the novel's first volume in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose . The novels' fourth volume shipped on January 25, and the fifth volume will ship on August 25.

The novels already inspired a manga adaptation by Kapiko Toriumi that launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume on March 23.

Sazane is the author of the Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series with illustrator Ao Nekonabe . Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English. The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime, and also streamed an English dub. The anime will have a sequel.

Sources: Natsu no Gakuensai 2022 livestream, Comic Natalie