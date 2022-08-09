Isekai Shōkan wa Nidome Desu TV Anime Confirmed With Main Lead, Main Staff

Futabasha confirmed the television anime of Kazuha Kishimoto 's Isekai Shōkan wa Nidome Desu (Summoned to Another World for a Second Time) light novel series on Wednesday. The announecment also revealed the anime's lead cast member, staff, and a teaser visual.

Shunichi Toki plays protagonist Setsu in the anime.

Motoki Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Elle . Yukihito is supervising the series scripts. Mikako Kunii ( Date A Live IV episode animation director) is designing the characters.

The novels and manga center on a man who was summoned to another world to become a warrior, and he saved the world. As a result, he became very popular, and he is happily living his life as a normie in this new world. However, one day he gets caught in a trap, and is deported back to his original world as a baby. When he grows up and is in high school, he is summoned once again to the other world.

Kishimoto launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2015, and the main series ended in 2016. Kishimoto also wrote several epilogue chapters for the series between February 2017 and October 2020.

Futabasha published the first print novel volume with illustrations by 40hara in October 2015, and published the fifth and final volume in July 2017.

Arashiyama launched the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action site in July 2018. Futabasha will publish the eighth volume on Friday.

