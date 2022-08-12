Producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi Leaves Capcom to Join NetEase Games

Game producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi ( Resident Evil, Dragon's Dogma , Sengoku Basara , Devil May Cry ) announced on Twitter on Friday that he has left CAPCOM on March 31 after 27 years. Kobayashi will join NetEase Games as a producer. He wishes to "continuously create more enjoyable entertainment experiences" at the new company, and he will share more details at a later time.

He made the announcement on his birthday August 12.

Kobayashi worked as a programmer on CAPCOM 's original 1996 Resident Evil game. He has produced multiple games from CAPCOM franchises, including Resident Evil 4, Dragon's Dogma , Sengoku Basara 2, Devil May Cry , Mega Man 11 , and Dino Crisis 2 .

He has also served as producer and supervisor on anime and films based on CAPCOM series, such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , and Devil May Cry .

NetEase Games is the online games subsidiary of NetEase , Inc. NetEase Games formed Nagoshi Studio Inc. in January. The creator of Sega 's Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) game series Toshihiro Nagoshi serves as the Representative Director and CEO of the company while former Yakuza series producer Daisuke Satō serves as a producer. While NetEase Games is located in Guangzhou, China, Nagoshi Studio Inc. is located in Tokyo.

NetEase Games acquired Gōichi Suda 's (SUDA51's) game developing studio Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. last year. Game developer and Devil May Cry 5 designer Ryosuke Yoshida left his job at CAPCOM in July 2020 to work as a senior game designer at NetEase Games ' Sakura Studio.